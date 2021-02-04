Michigan Among Winners On National Signing Day

With the "Early Signing Period" in December essentially becoming the new and improved National Signing Day, there usually aren't too many fireworks on the February edition. However this year, Michigan was one of a few teams to receive several doses of good news on the first Wednesday of the month.

The National Signing Day dust has settled on the class of 2021 and SI All-American took a look at some of the day's biggest winners — a list that included the Wolverines.

Michigan

Need help in the trenches? Not only did Michigan pick up George Rooks of late, but on National Signing Day it flipped a pair of trenchmen in Rayshaun Benny (Michigan State) and Ike Iwunnah (Colorado) to completely change the complexion of what could wind up as a top-10 class. Jim Harbaugh is selling the bounce-back after a lackluster 2020 season on the field and the next wave of Wolverines have tangibly bought in.

Michigan definitely did need help in the trenches after it look like the Wolverines would finish the 2021 cycle without a defensive tackle. Instead, after an extremely productive NSD, the Wolverines have now signed three very capable, high-upside players to man the middle of the D-line.

Inking Rooks, Benny and Iwunnah along with the other 20 other signees who put pen to paper in December gives Michigan a consensus top ten class. SI All-American and 247 Sports both put the Wolverines at No. 10 nationally, while Rivals has them at No. 9 with yesterday's additions.

Signing a top ten class after the dreadful 2020 season, drawn out extension process with head coach Jim Harbaugh and a few gamble hires is extremely impressive for Michigan. A few of the freshmen could help Michigan in 2021, but landing the trio of big, defensive bodies is perhaps even more important for depth down the line.