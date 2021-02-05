FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
New Michigan Assistants Off And Running On The Recruiting Trail

There are five new coaches and a couple familiar ones with new responsibilities on Michigan's staff and they're all off to a great start.
The February edition of National Signing Day isn't like it used to be but that didn't stop Michigan from making a splash yesterday. Michigan signed defensive lineman George Rooks, who committed a little over a week ago, and also signed defensive tackles Rayshaun Benny and Ike Iwunnah after flipping them away from Michigan State and Colorado, respectively.

Defensive line coach Shaun Nua, along with new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, new running backs coach Mike Hart and new wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy all played a major role in convincing the much needed trio that Ann Arbor was the place for them. I'm not ready to crown the new staff as the best group of assistants in the country just yet, but they are off to a phenomenal start in Ann Arbor.

