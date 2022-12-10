Skip to main content

Long Cornerback Includes Michigan In Top 8

Michigan's cornerbacks, especially freshman Will Johnson, have been very good this year and it appears to be getting the attention of recruits.

Whenever a team goes 13-0, dominates its rival, wins a conference championship and makes it to the college football playoff, recruits pay attention. When blue chip freshmen make huge impact plays in some of the biggest games of the year, players at that position pay even closer attention. That appears to be what's happening with Las Vegas Desert Pines four-star cornerback Isaiah Rubin

The 6-1, 170-pounder recently included the Wolverines in his top eight and when you look at the list, the Wolverines stand out a little bit. There are five "western" schools in Oregon, Colorado, Washington, Utah and Arizona, two SEC teams in Auburn and Texas A&M, who are both a mess, and then Michigan. Obviously only one of those teams is in the Big Ten and they're also the only team in the College Football Playoff. 

It also doesn't hurt that Michigan's stud freshman cornerback Will Johnson is making big time plays on some of the biggest stages in college football. Rubin is obviously paying attention to what U-M is doing this fall and you can bet that he's also noticed how well Johnson has done. Johnson is now playing as many or more snaps than anyone on the roster and he's getting a ton of shine as of late after picking off two passes in the Big Ten title game.

As a 2024 recruit, Rubin has a lot of time to figure things out. From Michigan's side, it's always good to make a final group and hold a recruit's attention. Now, it's about building a relationship with Rubin and impressing him at every turn. Luckily, the Wolverines might be about a month away from playing for a national title, and they should be really freakin good in 2023 as well.

