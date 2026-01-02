Key Michigan cornerback set to enter the transfer portal
With one year of eligibility remaining, Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry has entered his name into the transfer portal, per Max Olson of ESPN.
Berry was a key contributor to the defense the past two seasons, earning All-Big Ten honors in both 2024 and 2025. He was also named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2024.
Coming out of high school, Berry was a four-star recruit, with offers from Oregon, Tennessee, Arizona and Utah, among others. The Pittsburg, Calif., native could look to move back west for his final season of college football.
In the final game of the regular season, Berry posted a career-high eight tackles against Ohio State (Nov. 29, 2025). He finishes his career in Ann Arbor with 74 tackles, 3,5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Looking at the Michigan Secondary
It is still early in the transfer portal process, so it is hard to know who is staying or going. However, last night, Elijah Dotson entered the transfer portal as well. Dotson was recruited as a safety, but primarily played corner for the Wolverines.
As of now, Michigan should return a pair of key contributors in cornerback Jyaire Hill and safety Rod Moore, who has been injured the past two seasons, playing in only a handful of games.
Hill has been a primary contributor to the secondary for the past two seasons, accumulating over 70 tackles and adding a pair of interceptions.
All-Big Ten safety TJ Metcalf also still has eligibility remaining after this year and has the option to return next season.
The Wolverines are bringing in two corners in the class of 2026, Jamarion Vincent and Andre Clarke Jr., both four-stars.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2