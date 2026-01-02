Key Michigan cornerback set to enter the transfer portal

With one year of eligibility remaining, Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry has entered his name into the transfer portal, per Max Olson of ESPN.

Michigan CB Zeke Berry plans to enter the transfer portal, his agency @3strandsports tells ESPN.



The All-Big Ten corner has been a two-year starter for the Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/rqi0HRO0EF — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 2, 2026

Berry was a key contributor to the defense the past two seasons, earning All-Big Ten honors in both 2024 and 2025. He was also named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2024.

Coming out of high school, Berry was a four-star recruit, with offers from Oregon, Tennessee, Arizona and Utah, among others. The Pittsburg, Calif., native could look to move back west for his final season of college football.

In the final game of the regular season, Berry posted a career-high eight tackles against Ohio State (Nov. 29, 2025). He finishes his career in Ann Arbor with 74 tackles, 3,5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Looking at the Michigan Secondary

It is still early in the transfer portal process, so it is hard to know who is staying or going. However, last night, Elijah Dotson entered the transfer portal as well. Dotson was recruited as a safety, but primarily played corner for the Wolverines.

As of now, Michigan should return a pair of key contributors in cornerback Jyaire Hill and safety Rod Moore, who has been injured the past two seasons, playing in only a handful of games.

Hill has been a primary contributor to the secondary for the past two seasons, accumulating over 70 tackles and adding a pair of interceptions.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) and Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) are separated in the first half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All-Big Ten safety TJ Metcalf also still has eligibility remaining after this year and has the option to return next season.

The Wolverines are bringing in two corners in the class of 2026, Jamarion Vincent and Andre Clarke Jr., both four-stars.