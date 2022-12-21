Highly-Rated Defensive Back Picks Michigan On Signing Day

Despite dropping a top five just two days ago that was made up of Florida, Illinois, Purdue, Kentucky and Missouri, big time defensive back prospect Jyaire Hill announced his commitment to Michigan at his high school on National Signing Day.

The 6-1, 170-pounder out of Kankakee (Ill.) High School had been highest on the Wolverines and Illini throughout his recruitment with U-M seemingly leading the way throughout. Then, the versatile athlete put out a top five that didn't include the Wolverines only to pick the maize and blue at his commitment ceremony.

Recruiting has always had a bit of a rollercoaster element, which some people enjoy, while others hate. Wherever you fall on the love-hate scale of recruiting, no one is going to enjoy when a prospect intentionally releases a top five without the school he actually plans to commit to.

Whatever went into Hill's thought process, he's now a Wolverine and a highly-ranked one at that. Per the 247 Sports Composite, Hill is considered the No. 195 overall player in the country and is listed as an athlete because of his playmaking ability at wide receiver as well as cornerback. He brings Michigan's 2023 class total to 23 players and should put the Wolverines inside the top 20 as the staff prepares to chase a few more big fish into the February edition of NSD.