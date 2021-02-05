Taylor Groves Can't Wait To Be At Michigan

As a 2022 prospect, Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson athlete Taylor Groves has some time before he'll embark on his Michigan career, but after committed to the Wolverines earlier today, he can't wait for that time to arrive. He's never even been to campus before, but he feels more than comfortable as a future Wolverine.

"Michigan is the spot for me because of the trust and respect I have in that coaching staff," Groves said. "I have built a strong relationship with Coach Mo [Linguist]. He was definitely the biggest impact on my decision."

Linguist is quickly earning the reputation as an ace recruiter at Michigan as several prospects have talked about how quickly they've bonded with him. Groves is no different and is now a member of U-M's 2022 class because of it.

"He is real," Groves said of Linguist. "He’s going to be up front and honest with you about what he wants and what he wants to do. I love everything about him and can’t wait to be coached by him."

The recruiting process has been very strange for both the 2021 and 2022 classes since a dead period has been in place for so long. That meant no official visits for the 2021 group and no on-campus visits for 2022 prospects so far. That's made the process tough for some, but Groves knows enough about Michigan to be comfortable with his decision.

"I haven't been to Michigan but I will as soon I'm allowed to get back on campus," he said.

While Groves was committing to Michigan, fellow Tennesseean, athlete and friend Kody Jones also pledged to the Wolverines. Both players shine on offense as well, but are being courted by U-M as defensive backs. Groves knew the pledge was coming and is beyond excited to suit up with his friend and others as well.

"We’re going to build the best defensive back class in country," Groves said. "I won’t give any names out yet but just wait and watch."

Michigan is still involved with several other very talented defensive backs like Will Johnson and Myles Pollard, who also hails from Tennessee, and really might be in a position to ink one of the best defensive back hauls in the country. Of course, what happens on the field in 2021 will dictate what happens in a big way, but so far, so good for the new staff and its prowess on the recruiting trail.