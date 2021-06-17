After A Weekend Out West, Will Johnson Calls Michigan 'Home'

After taking an official visit to USC over the weekend, Michigan commit Will Johnson still seems all-in on Michigan.

It would be understandable if Michigan fans felt a bit uneasy about Will Johnson's trip to USC over the weekend. Not only is Johnson the top recruit in the state of Michigan for the 2022 class, he's also one of the top recruits in the nation - meaning that several big time programs are still in pursuit.

For Johnson, USC provides an intriguing option as he continues to evaluate what different Universities have to offer. Of all the things that USC has to offer, it's clear that the potential to play alongside Domani Jackson - another top rated recruit in the 2022 class - probably tops the list.

Throughout their recruitment, Johnson and Jackson made clear that they viewed themselves as a package deal - with both wanting to play college ball together. In fact, Jackson went as far as to say that the package deal was a done deal not long before announcing his commitment to USC.

“We’ll always be a package deal,” Jackson said. “It’s set in stone.”

Though Johnson certainly enjoyed his time out west with Jackson, it doesn't appear that the "package deal" is going to come to fruition - at least not yet.

After the visit with USC, Johnson returned to Michigan and immediately took part in another camp at the University of Michigan. Among all of the activities that Johnson participated in, the photoshoot received the most attention - mainly for the uniform color combination that Johnson went with.

However, Johnson also took to social media to share the photoshoot and added in a short, but very reassuring message to those who are concerned that he may flip: "Home. Those Who Stay Will Be Champions."

Obviously things can change quickly when it comes to recruiting, particularly given today's college football environment. At the same time, it looks like Will Johnson is still very much solid in his commitment to the University of Michigan.