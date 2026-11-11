Michigan Football Recruiting: Wolverines Flip Stanford Commit Braden Chaffin

It hasn't been the best of news for Michigan football on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines lost offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, who opted to commit to Syracuse. Quarterback commit Kamden Lopati recently took a trip to see the Utah Utes, and Michigan is dangerously close to losing four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington to Ole Miss.

But Wednesday brought some good news. Thee-star offensive lineman Braden Chaffin flipped his commitment from Stanford for Michigan.

Chaffin is playing his senior season at Sterling Heights (Mich.) Adlai Stevenson. His play on the field made the 6'6", 290-pound offensive tackle get noticed by the Wolverines, and Michigan sent in an offer.

"After lots of thinking and talking to my family and support circle I’ve decided I am going to be flipping my commitment to the University of Michigan. Thank you to all the coaches that have poured into my development over the years. I also want to thank Coach Harding and Coach Whittingham for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I’m staying home!! Go Blue"

After lots of thinking and talking to my family and support circle I’ve decided I am going to be flipping my commitment to the University of Michigan. Thank you to all the coaches that have poured into my development over the years. I also want to thank Coach Harding and Coach… pic.twitter.com/JFLQMKpVRG — Braden Chaffin (@Bradenchaffin5) November 11, 2026

More on Chaffin and his commitment

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Chaffin is a consensus three-star prospect and according to Rivals' Industrial Rankings, he is the No. 1545 player in the 2027 class. He is also ranked as the No. 109 offensive tackle. Chaffin was previously committed to Miami (OH) before he flipped his commitment to Stanford. Now, he will become a Wolverine.

When Michigan offered him, Chaffin told Michigan on SI that is was a dream offer.

"It's Michigan!! As a Michigan kid growing up most of us dream of having this opportunity and now it's here for me," Chaffin said. "I'd be silly not to look at it. You think of all the high school players that are out there and the fact now that Michigan has called is kind of a dream."

With Chaffin in the class, Michigan now has 23 commitments. Prior to his commitment, the Wolverines had the No. 12 class in the 2027 cycle, per On3. Chaffin is the fourth offensive lineman to commit under Jim Harding. Michigan product Jakari Lipsey remains one of the key pieces of the class, and the Wolverines also have Lincoln Mageo and Louis Esposito in the fold.

Michigan will look to continue to gain some momentum ahead of Signing Day in a couple of weeks. Kyle Whittingham continues to talk about putting his stamp on Michigan through the recruiting class, so we will see how the Wolverines finish.

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