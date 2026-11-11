Michigan Football Recruiting: Wolverines Flip Stanford Commit Braden Chaffin
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It hasn't been the best of news for Michigan football on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines lost offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, who opted to commit to Syracuse. Quarterback commit Kamden Lopati recently took a trip to see the Utah Utes, and Michigan is dangerously close to losing four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington to Ole Miss.
But Wednesday brought some good news. Thee-star offensive lineman Braden Chaffin flipped his commitment from Stanford for Michigan.
Chaffin is playing his senior season at Sterling Heights (Mich.) Adlai Stevenson. His play on the field made the 6'6", 290-pound offensive tackle get noticed by the Wolverines, and Michigan sent in an offer.
"After lots of thinking and talking to my family and support circle I’ve decided I am going to be flipping my commitment to the University of Michigan. Thank you to all the coaches that have poured into my development over the years. I also want to thank Coach Harding and Coach Whittingham for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I’m staying home!! Go Blue"
More on Chaffin and his commitment
Chaffin is a consensus three-star prospect and according to Rivals' Industrial Rankings, he is the No. 1545 player in the 2027 class. He is also ranked as the No. 109 offensive tackle. Chaffin was previously committed to Miami (OH) before he flipped his commitment to Stanford. Now, he will become a Wolverine.
When Michigan offered him, Chaffin told Michigan on SI that is was a dream offer.
"It's Michigan!! As a Michigan kid growing up most of us dream of having this opportunity and now it's here for me," Chaffin said. "I'd be silly not to look at it. You think of all the high school players that are out there and the fact now that Michigan has called is kind of a dream."
With Chaffin in the class, Michigan now has 23 commitments. Prior to his commitment, the Wolverines had the No. 12 class in the 2027 cycle, per On3. Chaffin is the fourth offensive lineman to commit under Jim Harding. Michigan product Jakari Lipsey remains one of the key pieces of the class, and the Wolverines also have Lincoln Mageo and Louis Esposito in the fold.
Michigan will look to continue to gain some momentum ahead of Signing Day in a couple of weeks. Kyle Whittingham continues to talk about putting his stamp on Michigan through the recruiting class, so we will see how the Wolverines finish.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop