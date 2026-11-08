REPORT: Michigan Names Interim Offensive Coordinator After Firing Jason Beck

After a disastrous loss to Michigan State on Saturday night, Michigan made the move to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck after nine games. The move was made as the Wolverines have one of the worst offenses among Power Four programs.

Beck was expected to come in and take the Wolverines' offense to new heights after he succeeded at both New Mexico and Utah. Michigan also made him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in football.

With Beck out in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines have reportedly chosen their play-caller for the remainder of the season. According to CBS Sports, offensive line coach Jim Harding will take over the duties.

Harding, like Beck, came to Michigan along with Whittingham.

Whittingham makes statement on Beck's firing

Following Whittingham making the move to fire Beck, he shared a statement.

“The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense,” said Whittingham. “We need to put our offensive players and the entire team in the best possible position to be successful.

“We appreciate the hard work and effort that Jason has dedicated to the program,” added Whittingham. “Jason is a great man and coach, and unfortunately, it did not work out the way that we wanted it to at Michigan. We wish Jason and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Whittingham Announces Change to Offensive Coaching Staff » https://t.co/nuHPH8Yzbh pic.twitter.com/5Sn2hEfmWV — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 8, 2026

Whittingham confirmed that Harding would take over as the interim OC, while he starts to conduct a national search for the next coordinator.

Harding's experience

Jim Harding came to Michigan to coach the Wolverines' offensive line and has been regarded as one of the best line coaches in the country. He helped send two offensive linemen into the NFL this past draft in the first round.

Michigan's offensive line has been very poor this season under Harding, but that goes for the entire offense. Quarterback play, running back play, and line play has been a disaster. As for Harding, he's had to play musical chairs with the line due to injuries.

Harding was at Utah from 2015-2025 as both a Co-Offensive coordinator and Assistant Head Coach, along with his offensive line role. He was also a defensive coordinator during his time at Troy Athens H.S. in Michigan.

The Wolverines' offense is ranked No. 132 in the nation and it's hard to imagine it can get any worse with Harding calling plays for the final three games.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage