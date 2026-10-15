Michigan Football Has Golden Opportunity to Impress Five-Star Recruit vs. Penn State

It's been a little quiet for Michigan football on the recruiting front. The Wolverines are struggling on the field, and the last commitment was back on July 11.

While Michigan isn't getting commitments, it doesn't mean the Wolverines don't have traction — especially in the 2028 class. As things stand now, the Wolverines have 21 commitments in the 2027 cycle, and while the maize and blue are still looking to add players, that class has really come together.

As National Signing Day nears, Michigan will continue to make attempts to land five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, among others, but the Wolverines are really shifting some focus on the next class.

Hosting the No.1 player

On Saturday, Michigan has a great chance to impress the top-rated player in the 2028 class. Five-star defensive lineman, and the No. 1 player in the 2028 cycle, Kellan Hall is expected to be on campus to see the Wolverines.

Hall, a 6'5", 275-pound prospect out of Louisville (KY) Christian Academy of Louisville, is the freshly No. 1 rated prospect on Rivals Industrial Rankings. As you can imagine, all the top schools are trying to land Hall, but as of this writing, it's the Kentucky Wildcats that are leading the way.

NEW: DL Kellan Hall is the new No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankings📈



All three recruiting services now rank him as a 5-star recruit, making him a Five-Star Plus+ prospect.https://t.co/3RLzF0KtmV pic.twitter.com/03x9x7e9aV — Rivals (@Rivals) October 14, 2026

There are a few expert predictions in favor of the 'Cats landing Hall, but with him being a 2028 recruit, there could be a lot of twists and turns during his recruitment.

"Has a large frame that should easily carry 300+ pounds as he continues to physically mature. Tests as an elite athlete, consistently running the 40-yard dash in the 4.8 to 4.9 range at national camps. A dynamic two-way lineman on Friday nights. Disruptive and productive as a defender in his first two years of high school action. Touts high-end speed-to-power ability," Charles Powers' scouting report said.

Defensive line has been the key for the Michigan defense

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering Saturday's game against Penn State, the Wolverines have the No. 3 ranked total defense in the nation. Michigan flies around on that side of the ball, tackles well, and Jay Hill puts his players in a position to succeed.

It caused a few eyebrows to raise, but Kyle Whittingham was adamant this offseason that the defensive line was the strength of the Wolverines' defense. And he was clearly right.

Michigan is loaded, but the Wolverines could lose their top three interior linemen after this season. Enow Etta, Trey Pierce, and Jonah Lea'ea are all seniors, but with the new five-for-five rule, they could come back for another year.

Either way, when Hall goes to college, the defensive lines will look a lot more different in a couple of seasons. For Michigan, the Wolverines can continue to impress these highly touted recruits with dominant play in the trenches.

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