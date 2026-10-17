Michigan Football Offers Rising 4-Star QB While Attending Game vs. Penn State

Michigan has 21 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, and while the Wolverines are looking to add some bigger names to the class, like five-star WR Dakota Guerrant, Michigan is also looking ahead.

The Wolverines have one commitment in the 2028 class, and Michigan hopes to gain some major momentum this weekend against Penn State. Not only are the Wolverines hosting the No. 1 ranked player in the '28 cycle, but Michigan could have its future quarterback on campus.

On Saturday, Michigan offered four-star Levi Kerr, who is currently in Ann Arbor on a vist.

Michigan hosts two QBs

While the Wolverines could still add to their 2027 class at the quarterback position, Michigan already has four-star Kamden Lopati in the fold, who decommitted from Illinois to commit to the Wolverines. Lopati had a pre-existing relationship with Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck and it was a no-brainer when the staff set their sights on Lopati.

Now, when it comes to the 2028 class, Michigan has some options. This weekend, the Wolverines are hosting a pair of four-star signal callers.

Kerr, a 6'5", 200-pound prospect out of Waxhaw (NC) Marvin Ridge is Rivals Industry's No. 303 prospect, along with being the No. 21 quarterback. Kerr holds offers from Maryland, North Carolina, Mississippi State, and NC State, among others.

But he isn't the only prospect in attendance.

Traverse City (MI) Brayden Tillman is also in Ann Arbor. The 6'4" signal-caller is ranked as the No. 324 player in the 2028 class and the No. 22 ranked quarterback. He holds offers from Wisconsin, Michigan State, Florida State, and Purdue, among others.

Tillman, who already held an offer, told Rivals that he grew up as a big Michigan fan and the offer meant a lot to him.

“It was super awesome for me because that’s the team I grew up rooting for,” he said. “Michigan was the team me and my buddies watched growing up together in the basement. So it just hit me that I was at this level where these schools are reaching out to me and my family."

Tillman said he talks to Ron Bellamy often and he has been to several Michigan games. He will continue to take his recruiting visits, but it feels like the Wolverines will likely land one of Tillman or Kerr when it's all said and done.

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