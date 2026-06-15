Michigan Making a Strong Case for Five-Star CB Before July Decision
In this story:
Over the weekend, Michigan football hosted one of the nation’s top 2027 recruits, Joshua Dobson, a 6’1” cornerback from Cornelius, N.C. Dobson is ranked the top player in his state, third-highest at his position in the country and 11th best recruit overall in the 2027 class.
After the visit, Dobson was seemingly impressed with new head coach Kyle Whittingham and what he is trying to accomplish in Ann Arbor.
“Man, it's something special they are building and they want me to be a part of it,” Dobson told Steve Wiltfong of On3.
In April, the five-star CB announced his final five schools, which included Michigan, South Carolina, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M. Dobson had over 30 Division I offers in his recruiting process.
Dobson posted a few updates from his visit via his Instagram story, which can be seen below.
Whittingham and the Wolverines were going all out trying to impress the five-star cornerback.
“They put me in front of some big-time people. Since being recruited, I’ve talked to Charles Woodson, Matt Lester, Floyd Mayweather, and more,” Dobson said to On3. “The connections at Michigan are endless."
Looking ahead, Dobson plans to announce his commitment on July 1, 2026, and has an official visit with South Carolina planned for next weekend.
Scouting Report (via Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)
“Speedy zone corner with a wiry frame that can race into the deeper third. Not only has tested in the upper percentile, but has turned heads in a camp setting with his quick feet and smooth transitions. Gains depth with ease while in reverse.”
“Keeps his eyes on the prize and will get to the catch point. Not a ton of ball production as a junior, but has flashed ball skills on offense. Lacks meat on the bones and added bulk would go a long way in run support.”
“Dangerous as a return man with his acceleration (3 career kickoff return touchdowns) and profiles as a potential ace gunner given how he runs. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can man the perimeter in a quarters-heavy scheme.”
Michigan and the 2027 Class
Whittingham has done a nice job recruiting since his arrival in December.
So far in the 2027 class, the Maize and Blue have 16 student-athletes committed to head to Ann Arbor. Of those recruits, seven are rated as four-star prospects.
UofM also already has three cornerbacks committed in the class: Tavares Harrington (Chicago, Ill.), Blake Jenkins (Katy, Texas) and Daris Johson (Riverside, Calif.). Both Harrington and Jenkins are listed as four-star recruits, while Johnson is a three-star.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2