Michigan Making a Strong Case for Five-Star CB Before July Decision

Over the weekend, Michigan football hosted one of the nation’s top 2027 recruits, Joshua Dobson, a 6’1” cornerback from Cornelius, N.C. Dobson is ranked the top player in his state, third-highest at his position in the country and 11th best recruit overall in the 2027 class.

After the visit, Dobson was seemingly impressed with new head coach Kyle Whittingham and what he is trying to accomplish in Ann Arbor.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham runs across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Man, it's something special they are building and they want me to be a part of it,” Dobson told Steve Wiltfong of On3.

In April, the five-star CB announced his final five schools, which included Michigan, South Carolina, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M. Dobson had over 30 Division I offers in his recruiting process.

Dobson posted a few updates from his visit via his Instagram story, which can be seen below.

Cornelius (NC) Hough 2027 five-star CB Joshua Dobson (@JoshDobsonDB) has arrived to Ann Arbor for his #Michigan official visit via his IG.



The Wolverines looking to make a big move in his recruitment.https://t.co/fM0Bgq9G6B pic.twitter.com/JMgNpXFDLl — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) June 12, 2026

5⭐️ CB Joshua Dobson (@JoshDobsonDB) checking out the Big House this morning on his #Michigan official visit via his IG. pic.twitter.com/MlWyZcaU44 — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) June 12, 2026

Whittingham and the Wolverines were going all out trying to impress the five-star cornerback.

“They put me in front of some big-time people. Since being recruited, I’ve talked to Charles Woodson, Matt Lester, Floyd Mayweather, and more,” Dobson said to On3. “The connections at Michigan are endless."

Looking ahead, Dobson plans to announce his commitment on July 1, 2026, and has an official visit with South Carolina planned for next weekend.

“Speedy zone corner with a wiry frame that can race into the deeper third. Not only has tested in the upper percentile, but has turned heads in a camp setting with his quick feet and smooth transitions. Gains depth with ease while in reverse.”

“Keeps his eyes on the prize and will get to the catch point. Not a ton of ball production as a junior, but has flashed ball skills on offense. Lacks meat on the bones and added bulk would go a long way in run support.”

“Dangerous as a return man with his acceleration (3 career kickoff return touchdowns) and profiles as a potential ace gunner given how he runs. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can man the perimeter in a quarters-heavy scheme.”

Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Tomas O'Meara (36) drives towards the end zone during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Michigan and the 2027 Class

Whittingham has done a nice job recruiting since his arrival in December.

So far in the 2027 class, the Maize and Blue have 16 student-athletes committed to head to Ann Arbor. Of those recruits, seven are rated as four-star prospects.

UofM also already has three cornerbacks committed in the class: Tavares Harrington (Chicago, Ill.), Blake Jenkins (Katy, Texas) and Daris Johson (Riverside, Calif.). Both Harrington and Jenkins are listed as four-star recruits, while Johnson is a three-star.