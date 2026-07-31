Kyle Whittingham Is Most Excited About One Michigan Freshman — Path to Playing Time

Michigan signed one of the top classes in Sherrone Moore's final season as the head coach. And once Kyle Whittingham took over, the retention rate was superb. There were three five-star prospects who ultimately signed with the maize and blue, and two of them were early enrollees.

Both running back Savion Hiter and wide receiver Salesi Moa have received high praise early and often, with Hiter receiving the most publicity of any Michigan freshman.

But there is also edge rusher Carter Meadows, who recently arrived on campus ahead of fall camp. During Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, Whittingham said Meadows was the freshman he is most excited about getting to see.

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"Yeah, we had about nine guys, I think it was, that entered in June that were not able to come in January early," Whittingham began. "I know I'll forget a bunch of the names and leave them out, but I'm going to say Carter Meadows, the defensive end.

"I think he's going to be a special player. He's 6'6" plus, maybe 6'7", has put on 15 lbs since he's been there. I think he's 255 now. And you talk about an athlete and a guy that looks the part. He looks the part. We haven't had him in pads yet, but uh I'm excited to see what he can do."

Meadows path to playing time

Out of Washington (DC) Gonzaga, Meadows was 247Sports Composite's No. 9 player overall in the 2026 class. He is big, fast, and explosive off the ball, but coming into the equation later than some freshmen, will Meadows be able to get playing time early?

Actually, he might. Whittingham mentioned five edge rushers he is excited about this season and Meadows was one of them.

When asked about his edge room, Whittingham named John Henry Daley, Cameron Brandt, Dominic Nichols, Lugard Edokpayi, and Meadows as the five edge rushers. But there is also rising sophomore Nate Marshall, a former five-star in his own right.

A loaded position

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Kyle Whittingham has said ad nauseum this offseason that he believes the defensive line is the strength of his defense. The interior has veterans and the edge room is loaded with potential.

Aside from Daley, however, the position doesn't have proven production. Both Brandt and Nichols have played a lot of football, but both have been more rotational than starters. Entering 2026, Brandt is likely going to start alongside Daley, and Michigan could rotate four edge rushers with those two.

And with Whittingham's enthusiam around Meadows, I would expect him to get some playing time early on.