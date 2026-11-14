Michigan Suffers Recruiting Loss: 4-Star Tavares Harrington Flips

Michigan suffered another recruiting loss during its game against Oregon. Four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington has been trending toward leaving the Wolverines' 2027 recruiting class and he made it official on Saturday following his high school game.

The Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel defensive back flipped his commitment from Michigan to Ole Miss. The Rebels started to trend toward landing Harrington, and he's been pledged to Kyle Whittingham's team since May.

Harrington is a versatile 6'3" defensive back, who could play the boundary or at safety in college. He is ranked as the No. 151 player in the 2027 class, per Rivals, as well as the No. 9 safety.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Tavares Harrington has Flipped his Commitment from Michigan to Ole Miss, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 185 S had been Committed to the Wolverines since May



“Shark business🦈🏡”https://t.co/C2BqkK3Z9D pic.twitter.com/KQMM6ZJTmj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 14, 2026

Michigan's class has lost two players

Harrington isn't the first player Michigan has lost. In the last couple of weeks, the Wolverines also lost offensive tackle Sidney Rouleau, who opted to commit to Syracuse after leaving Michigan. While he decommitted, Michigan flipped Stanford commit Braden Chaffin, who took Rouleau's spot in the cycle.

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Following Michigan's loss to Michigan State, the Wolverines fired Jason Beck as the offensive coordinator. With the change, Whittingham said Michigan contacted all the commitments and he didn't feel as if any of them were wavering in their commitment.

"We got on the phone with every recruit last night," Whittingham said on Monday. "And they seemed to be very receptive and positive. Nobody was panicking. Nobody was saying, 'Well, coach, I don't know about my commitment now,' and so forth.

"First of all, it's Michigan. And you come to Michigan for a lot of reasons. Academics, the tradition, the history. Coaching changes are a part of college football. And they go on constantly. There's been several coordinator changes, head coach changes so far this year. And there's going to be a lot more, I can tell you that. And so that's just part of the deal."

As of this writing, Michigan is trailing the Ducks 21-7 and appears to be heading toward a 5-5 record with games against UCLA and Ohio State remaining. It's possible Michigan misses a bowl game, but Whittingham believes with the recruits Michigan has in the 2027 cycle, along with using the portal, it can turn the Wolverines around for next season.

"It's going to be our job and our responsibility now to continue to build the roster through recruiting the guys that we want in this program," said Whittingham. "And we've got a really good start on that. We've got a lot of positive things going on in the '27 class. It's still two or three weeks away from Signing Day. But we feel like we know exactly what we need and exactly what needs to take place in recruiting."

Michigan now has 21 commitments in the 2027 class.

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