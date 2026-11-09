Jason Beck's Buyout Terms: Failure Leads to Michigan Owing Massive Buyout

Jason Beck is out as Michigan's offensive coordinator. The Wolverines fired Beck one day after Michigan's loss to rival Michigan State. The Spartans entered the game with two wins, but Michigan's offense struggled to muster anything at all and Kyle Whittingham made the move many wanted to see happen weeks ago.

But it comes at a steep price. After one season at Utah, Whittingham saw enough that he wanted Beck to come and lead the charge in Ann Arbor. And Michigan paid him as if Whittingham believed Beck was the best.

Beck was the highest-paid offensive coordinator in football and now the Wolverines are going to pay him up to $10.1 million in a buyout. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that it's believed to be the highest buyout of any assistant coach.

Beck signed a three-year, which is around $3 million per year, worth $9.15 million in total, plus a $1.74 million signing bonus. His contract states that Michigan will owe him the full value of the contract for termination without cause.

Jim Harding gets the nod

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With Beck out, Michigan promoted offensive line coach Jim Harding as interim offensive coordinator. Whittingham said in his statement that he wishes Beck the best and will conduct a national search for Michigan's new offensive coordinator in 2027.

“The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense,” said Whittingham. “We need to put our offensive players and the entire team in the best possible position to be successful.

“We appreciate the hard work and effort that Jason has dedicated to the program,” added Whittingham. “Jason is a great man and coach, and unfortunately, it did not work out the way that we wanted it to at Michigan. We wish Jason and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

Harding will be tasked with trying to turn Michigan's offense into just an adequate offense to end the season. Through nine games, the Wolverines have the 132nd-ranked offense in college football, averaging 302 yards per game.

The Wolverines' once prominent rushing attack now ranks 109th, gaining just 128 yards per game. Harding is also responsible for that as the Michigan offensive line coach. The line has dealt with a lot of injuries and it's been a game of musical chairs. Harding will have to work hard the next three weeks as the Wolverines are set to play three ranked teams to end the season: Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State.

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