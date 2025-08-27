REPORT: Michigan football has a chance to flip No. 1 running back in class of 2027
Michigan football just recently landed the No. 1 running back in the class of 2026 when Savion Hiter announced his commitment to the Wolverines. Now, the Maize and Blue are in the running to flip the top back in the class of 2027, according to a report from Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
McKeesport (PA) five-star Kemon Spell has been committed to Penn State for over a year, but that isn't stopping him from taking visits to other schools. One of those fall visits, according to Fawcett's reports, will be to Ann Arbor, although Spell hasn't locked in an exact date yet.
Spell told Fawcett that the Wolverines, Ohio State, Tennessee, USC, Notre Dame and Alabama have the best chance to flip him. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder will be in Columbus for the Ohio State-Texas game this weekend before heading to Happy Valley to visit Penn State again on Sept. 27. On Oct. 4, Spell travels to Florida State to check out the Seminoles. Then, on Oct. 18. the Pennsylvania product will be at Notre Dame before taking a visit to Tennessee on Nov. 1. His planned visits to Alabama, USC and Michigan are all to be determined.
In his first game of his junior campaign, Spell totaled 13 carries for 293 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while also adding a 98-yard kickoff return.
Michigan's 2027 class currently consists of verbal commits Peter Bourque, Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito.