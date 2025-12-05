3 thoughts on Michigan football's 2026 recruiting class

Michigan football secured 27 recruits for its class of 2026 during college football's early signing period this week.

Sherrone Moore's second recruiting class as a head coach ranks 12th in the nation, according to the Rivals Team Industry Rankings.

Here are three thoughts on the haul of recruits the Wolverines were able to reel in.

The five-stars should make immediate impact on next year's team

The Wolverines hauled in a couple of five-stars in their class of 2026, with one on each side of the ball.

Running back Savion Hiter is an explosive runner and a big play back who should begin to make plays for the Wolverines' offense early in his career.

Justice Haynes in theory could return to the Wolverines in 2026, but if he decides he is off to the NFL, the combination of Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter would make for a dynamic 1-2 punch in the Michigan backfield.

If Haynes does come back, that would make it more difficult for Hiter to see the field in year one, but considering his talent, I would imagine the Wolverines would still want to get him involved in some form.

Either way, the Michigan backfield is in good shape for years to come with the addition of Hiter.

Michigan running back coach Tony Alford watches a play against Texas during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

In Carter Meadows' case, he also has the potential to make an immediate impact as an EDGE rusher who can get to opposing quarterbacks and change games with his speed and athleticism off the edge.

Derrick Moore and TJ Guy will no longer be around next year when it comes to the EDGE spots, meaning Michigan will have some re-tooling to do along its defensive line starting in 2026.

It could very well turn out that Nate Marshall, who was able to get some quality reps this season, along with Meadows, see a lot of snaps next year and are relied upon to help the Wolverines try to get a consistent pass rush.

Wide receiver class should be big help to Bryce Underwood

Things got a little bit shaky for the Wolverines in the early signing period for a minute as it related to the receiving corps in the class.

Jaylen Pile, who could be a diamond in the rough in this class, has been a Wolverine through and through and has been a major advocate for the program during his process.

However, Virginia Tech made a late push for Travis Johnson, but Johnson ended up staying with his commitment and signing with the Wolverines, which was a huge win for the class.

Michigan did lose four-star Zion Robinson to Stanford during the early signing period to Stanford, but the Wolverines were well prepared and ended up flipping Brady Marchese from Georgia, who is actually ranked higher than Robinson in the Rivals' Industry Rankings.

While it looked for a split second that the receiver class could derail, it arguably got better as a whole with the addition of Marchese at the last minute.

This haul of receivers were important to secure in order to give Bryce Underwood a maximum amount of weapons at his disposal to help his development and increase the ceiling of the offense as a whole.

With Andrew Marsh bursting onto the scene during the second half of the season this year, and if the Wolverines can potentially dip into the portal again to add one more receiver, Michigan should be in good shape as far as the position group is concerned.

Michigan Offensive Pass Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers coach Ron Bellamy warms up with players before the Texas game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan secures big flip right before signing day

Right before the early signing period, defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan and the Wolverines secured a big flip in four-star cornerback Jamarion Vincent, who was previously committed to Baylor.

Michigan was looking for another corner to pair with Andre Clarke Jr. in the class, and for awhile, it was looking like that may not happen this cycle.

But Morgan and the Michigan staff stayed connected with Vincent even when he was committed to the Bears and sealed the deal with him after he visited Ann Arbor for The Game.

The cornerback spot is a position the Wolverines need to continue to accumulate talent and build depth at, especially when it comes to competing with Ohio State's receivers, so adding both Clarke and Vincent is a big deal in that regard.

Michigan defensive pass game coordinator an defensive back coach LaMar Morgan talks to players at warmup during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK