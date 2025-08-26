Wolverine Digest

Michigan football names 2 alternate captains for 2025 season

Seth Berry

Sep 28, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end TJ Guy (42) lefts up the Little Brown Jug after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier in the week, Michigan football announced six captains ahead of the 2025 season, including Max Bredeson, Giovanni El-Hadi, Ernest Hausmann, Marlin Klein, Derrick Moore and Rod Moore. Now, just days before the Wolverines' opener against New Mexico on Saturday night at the Big House, the Wolverines have announced two alternate captains in defensive end TJ Guy and wide receiver/special teams player Joe Taylor.

Guy is in his fifth season in the Maize and Blue and has enjoyed a steady climb in his career to becoming one of the team's most impactful players on the defensive side of the ball. Last season, Guy had a career-year under defesive coordinator Wink Martindale and defensive line coach Lou Esposito, recording 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss while playing all 16 games on defense on the edge. For his career, Guy has 48 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in four years to this point. In 2025, Guy figures to be well in the rotation in what will again be a deep front on the defensive side of the ball and will be expected to continue to make contributions and impact games.

Jan 6, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end TJ Guy (42) does drills during a practice session before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taylor, who is from Chelsea, Mich., is in his fourth season in the program. He has played in 38 games to this point in his career and has become a primary special teams player who has made a great impact in that area of the game. Since 2022, Taylor has recorded 13 tackles and was named the team's Special Teams Player of the Year in 2024. He has also returned a handful of kicks in his Michigan career, having five attempts while accumulating 82 total yards. In last year's ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama, Taylor hauled in his first career catch in what was a nine-yard gain in the Wolverines' 19-13 win over the Crimson Tide. Taylor also made four tackles and forced a fumble on special teams in 2024.

Clearly, head coach Sherrone Moore and the staff see both Taylor and Guy as reliable and players who can be looked up to as leaders, with the honor of being named alternate captains reflecting that notion.

Jan 6, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Joe Taylor (39) looks on during a practice session before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

