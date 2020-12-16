Michigan Football 2021 Signee: TJ Guy

TJ Guy

Position: Defensive End

Ht: 6-4

Wt: 240

Hometown: Mansfield, Mass.

High School: Mansfield

Other Notable Offers: Nebraska, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Syracuse, and Virginia.

NFL Comp: Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs — I actually think Guy could end up being as good or better than Danna. Obviously Danna started out at Central Michigan, but he finished at Michigan, made an impact as a Wolverine and is now a depth guy for the Super Bowl champs. He doesn't have great size at 6-2, 257 pounds, and neither does Guy, at 6-4, 240. Guy will likely end up being heavier than Danna, with the same kind of burst and athleticism.

2021 Outlook: TJ Guy is a talented kid who comes to Ann Arbor with plenty of room to grow. He's quick off the ball and can shed blockers en route to the quarterback. Guy isn't likely to be a player who makes an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball, but he's certainly a kid that has enough potential to become an eventual starter at the University of Michigan.