History between Michigan and the Citrus Bowl as Wolverines eye all-time record
With all that is going on with the Michigan football coaching search, it has taken away from the fact that the Wolverines will be playing in less than a week. Michigan is traveling to Orlando, Fla., next Wednesday to take on Texas on New Year's Eve in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at 3 p.m.
The Wolverines have a chance to become the all-time leader in Citrus Bowl victories, currently tied with Tennessee and Georgia at four.
For over 30 years, since 1993, the bowl has hosted two of the top teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences.
Here is the history between the Wolverines and the Citrus Bowl
The Last Time…
It has been five years since the Wolverines made an appearance in the Citrus Bowl. On Jan. 1, 2020, UofM fell 35-16 to Alabama in Orlando.
It was a game in which Michigan led 16-10 at halftime, but was held scoreless in the final 30 minutes of action.
Shea Patterson was at the helm of the Wolverines’ offense, passing for 233 yards, while the backfield tandem of Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet combined for over 100 on the ground.
Josh Metellus anchored the Maize and Blue defense with a game-high 11 tackles in the loss.
All-Time History
Overall, Michigan has found success at the Citrus Bowl, posting a 4-2 record in six appearances. Its first showing came in 1999, when the Wolverines took down Arkansas 45-31.
Michigan’s three other victories have come against Auburn in 2002 and Florida twice (2008 & 2016).
Over the last ten years, the two highest-attended Citrus Bowls came when the Wolverines were on the field.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2