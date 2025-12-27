Dan Dakich says Michigan football hired the ‘anti-Jim Harbaugh’

After the announcement that Michigan was hiring Kyle Whittingham as its next head football coach, Dan Dakich took to X to voice his thoughts about the hire and the Michigan program as a whole.

Dakich is a college basketball sportscaster and the host of the ‘Don’t @ Me’ podcast on Fox Sports’ Outkick.

"Michigan just hired the anti-Jim Harbaugh"@DanDakich praises Michigan for landing Kyle Whittingham after years of scandal-filled head coaches pic.twitter.com/XcXeWYiaLF — OutKick (@Outkick) December 26, 2025

“Michigan got themselves an absolute anti-Jim Harbaugh in Kyle Whittingham,” Dakich said. “He is a man of integrity; they’ve got a man’s man. Not a bullsh-----g little Coward. Who when he couldn’t win, decided he was going to cheat, yet still pontificate and deflect his nonsense onto others.”

It is pretty clear that Dakich has a biased hatred towards UofM. Maybe it is from his connection to Indiana or the fact that his son only averaged 0.4 points per game on the Michigan basketball team over a three-year span from 2013-16. Then, he transferred to Ohio State for his final season.

“There is no more corrupt program than Michigan,” Dakich said.

Regardless, saying Whittingham is the anti-Jim Harbaugh doesn’t even check out. Many believe they are actually pretty similar. When it comes to actually coaching the game of football, both are perceived as tough guys who want to win in the trenches. It has very similar philosophies in that regard.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates during the trophy presentation after the 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Jim Harbaugh and Kyle Whittingham represent what it means to be a ‘Michigan man.’

It is insane that in 2025, people are still bringing up the sign-stealing investigation when the NCAA has done its due diligence on the situation. If they had found anything substantial, Michigan would’ve faced bigger consequences.

It is time that Michigan haters move past it and just accept that the 2023 Michigan football team was just better than every team they faced.

