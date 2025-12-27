Dan Dakich says Michigan football hired the ‘anti-Jim Harbaugh’
In this story:
After the announcement that Michigan was hiring Kyle Whittingham as its next head football coach, Dan Dakich took to X to voice his thoughts about the hire and the Michigan program as a whole.
Dakich is a college basketball sportscaster and the host of the ‘Don’t @ Me’ podcast on Fox Sports’ Outkick.
“Michigan got themselves an absolute anti-Jim Harbaugh in Kyle Whittingham,” Dakich said. “He is a man of integrity; they’ve got a man’s man. Not a bullsh-----g little Coward. Who when he couldn’t win, decided he was going to cheat, yet still pontificate and deflect his nonsense onto others.”
It is pretty clear that Dakich has a biased hatred towards UofM. Maybe it is from his connection to Indiana or the fact that his son only averaged 0.4 points per game on the Michigan basketball team over a three-year span from 2013-16. Then, he transferred to Ohio State for his final season.
“There is no more corrupt program than Michigan,” Dakich said.
Regardless, saying Whittingham is the anti-Jim Harbaugh doesn’t even check out. Many believe they are actually pretty similar. When it comes to actually coaching the game of football, both are perceived as tough guys who want to win in the trenches. It has very similar philosophies in that regard.
Both Jim Harbaugh and Kyle Whittingham represent what it means to be a ‘Michigan man.’
It is insane that in 2025, people are still bringing up the sign-stealing investigation when the NCAA has done its due diligence on the situation. If they had found anything substantial, Michigan would’ve faced bigger consequences.
It is time that Michigan haters move past it and just accept that the 2023 Michigan football team was just better than every team they faced.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Interim HC Biff Poggi gives statement on Michigan hiring Kyle Whittingham
- Top Michigan defensive coordinator target emerges after Kyle Whittingham hire
- Michigan football signees and recruits react to the hiring of Kyle Whittingham
- Kyle Whittingham's to-do list as new Michigan football head coach
- Potential offensive coordinators for Kyle Whittingham at Michigan football
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2