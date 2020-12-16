Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tyler McLaurin

Tyler Mclaurin

@TMcLaurin21 / Twitter

Position: Outside Linebacker

Ht: 6-2

Wt: 210

Hometown: Bolingbrook, Ill.

High School: Bolingbrook

Other Notable Offers: Iowa, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue, Boston College, Cincinnati and Iowa State

NFL Comp: Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints — Davis has the size, range and athleticism to play inside and outside and so does McLaurin. Davis is listed at 6-2, 235, which might actually be a little smaller than McLaurin ends up being. Both can really run, cover, play at and behind the line of scrimmage and blitz effectively. McLaurin has a big frame, long arms and a lot of ability just like Davis as well.

2021 Outlook: McLaurin is the type of guy who has the athleticism and strength to play inside or outside at the linebacker position. His versatility and high football IQ will be a much welcomed addition to the Wolverine depth chart at that position. Mclaurin may not become a starter right away at Michigan, but he'll certainly have the opportunity to earn that title fairly early on in his career.