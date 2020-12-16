BREAKING: Xavier Worthy Signs With Michigan

This was a guy that Michigan needed to get as part of their 2021 class, and they got him.

After it looked like the highly rated wide receiver out of California would slip away to Alabama, Xavier Worthy made his commitment to Michigan official by signing his NLI on Wednesday.

Robert Schlie / MaxPreps

The 6-1, 160-pound speedster originally committed to Michigan over the summer during a live event from his home, but ended up giving Alabama a legitimate shot at landing his services shortly after the 2020 fall season began. It’s not all that difficult to understand why a highly sought-after guy like Worthy would have kept his options open, particularly with an Alabama team that is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation and headed for the College Football Playoff.

In spite of the Wolverines struggles throughout the 2020 season, Worthy stuck with his commitment to Michigan and will likely become a significant contributor early in his career. Worthy is best described as a dynamic playmaker with elite quickness and speed. He’s a guy who can stretch the field deep, but he’s also a home-run threat in the short passing game as well. With all of that speed and elusiveness, Worthy will also likely see opportunities as a kick/punt returner during his time at Michigan as well.

It’s hard to overstate just how big of a get Worthy is for Michigan, and Michigan fans should definitely be excited about his future in Ann Arbor.