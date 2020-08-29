Offered 2022 OT Laakea Kapoi Talks Connection With Shaun Nua

Coming from a football family, 2022 St. Louis (Hi.) High offensive tackle Laakea Kapoi knew his time as a top recruit would be coming, he just didn't know it would happen this soon. When Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua extended an offer to Kapoi on Friday, he knew that his time had arrived.

“I didn't know it was going to happen that fast,” Kapoi told Wolverine Digest. “I had been talking to Coach Shaun Nua for a long time. He's really had his eyes on me recruiting-wise, but I didn't know it would happen that fast. Overall, I'm grateful for the blessings that have happened in the past month or so.”