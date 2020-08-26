Several Michigan Wolverines Could Be Done In Ann Arbor

With the 2020 season shelved, and no definite plans in place to play a winter or spring season, several Wolverines may be done putting on the winged helmet.

We already know that offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield and cornerback Ambry Thomas have decided to pack it in and get ready for the 2021 NFL Draft, but we likely haven't seen the last of guys choosing to go that route. Now, we can speculate about who else may go the same route and prepare for the next stage of their career.