Which Departure Hurts Michigan The Most?

Now that news has broken on the departures of Nico Collins and Dylan McCaffrey from Michigan, it is clear that the Wolverines team will look very different when it takes the field on Oct. 24.

Over the offseason, Michigan lost 10 contributors to the NFL Draft and a few more key players to free agency, so U-M was always going to be a young team in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a few other players to leave the program, such as Jalen Mayfield, Ambry Thomas and of course Collins and McCaffrey. But which loss will impact Michigan the most?