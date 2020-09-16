Big Ten Football's Return: An Example Of Teamwork Or Advanced Safety Revelations?

For the Big Ten to move from postponing the 2020 fall football season to reinstating said season less than two months later, many separate individuals, groups and entities has to work in collaboration to pull this off. School presidents were required to work in tandem with athletic directors, football players had to take health and safety instruction from their coaches and other concerned onlookers chipped in with help whenever necessary.

But is the fact that the Big Ten season has returned more a product of that cohesion or an example that more medical information is available? The latter is what the Big Ten claimed during its press conference earlier today.