Takeaways From Michigan Basketball's Top Five Showdown With Nebraska

It wasn’t the prettiest win of the season, but the No. 3 Michigan basketball team took down No. 5 Nebraska by three (75-72). With the win, it handed the Cornhuskers their first loss of the season after beginning the year 20-0, the best start in program history.

The Cornhuskers were without two of their three leading scorers (Rienk Mast and Braden Frager), yet found a way to lead for 36 of the 40 minutes. However, it was the Wolverines who were able to escape the Crisler Center with a victory.

We return home on Feb. 5 to face Penn State.

Here are four takeaways from the win.

Free Throws Won the Game

The biggest bright spot as a team for UofM was its free throw shooting, opening the game 17-19 from the charity stripe (89.5%) and finishing 19-for-23 (82.6%).

Leading the way from the line was Morez Johnson Jr., shooting 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Yaxel Lendeborg and Trey McKenney each finished perfect, combining for seven free throws. Will Tschetter was a perfect 2-for-2 in his only trip to the line.

As for Nebraska, they finished the game just 3-for-4 (75%) from the line.

Trey McKenney Provided a Spark

His stats may not jump off the page, but McKenny was a big piece to the win tonight. The true freshman hit timely shots, including a go-ahead basket with 1:07 remaining, putting UofM ahead 74-72.

Trey McKenney dribbles past a defender. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He finished with the best plus-minus on the team, as the Wolverines outscored the Cornhuskers by 12 while he was on the court.

McKenney finished the game with 11 points, a pair of three-pointers, three rebounds and a steal. This was important in a game where fellow backup guard L.J. Cason struggled, finishing with two points and three turnovers.

Bad Perimeter Defense

The Wolverines struggled a lot on the defensive end of the court. But in particular with their perimeter defense.

In the first half, the Cornhuskers shot a staggering 52.6% from beyond the arc, knocking down 10 shots from deep. For reference, heading into the contest, Nebraska averaged 10.8 three-pointers per game, meaning they nearly matched that in one half.

Jan 27, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) looses the ball in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It could’ve been worse in the opening half as well for UofM, as Nebraska missed multiple wide-open threes. The Wolverines really struggled with switching on the perimeter, off-ball screens and just the overall off-ball movement from Nebraska. Many times, the Wolverines would wind up with two defenders on the ball, leaving shooters open outside.

However the Cornhuskers did struggle shooting from three in the second half, shooting 1-for-13 (7.7%) in the final 20 minutes, despite getting open looks. It was still the glaring weakness from Michigan and something they will need to tighten up heading down the final stretch of the season.

Turnover Problem Returns

Michigan is lucky they found a way to win with the amount of turnovers they had. The Wolverines finished with 19, seven more than their average per game on the season.

Jan 27, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) shoots on Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Elliot Cadeau did a lot right for UofM in this game, but did have eight turnovers in 33 minutes.