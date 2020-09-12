SI.com
Big Ten Return To Play Vote Tabbed For Sunday

Eric Rutter

After weeks of back and forth on whether the Big Ten should play football this fall, it appears that a conclusion may be on the horizon. Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported earlier today that there has been significant traction among Big Ten administrators regarding the conference's return to play, and discussions over the weekend could result in a final decision.

"What I'm told is their medical committee feels like it has a better handle on the cardiac issue, the myocarditis," Feldman said on Saturday. "They feel like they have some testing protocols in place. They have worked through what they feel like they have learned in the last six weeks since the vote but also some of the issues that may have changed or come to light. There's been breakthroughs on the testing front. They have to feel confident in these new rapid daily test."

