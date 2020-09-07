Schedules Will Be Living Documents If Big Ten Brings Back Football

With three Power Five conferences set to begin their seasons soon, it is difficult to imagine that they will play a full season exactly the way the games are laid out.

Back when the Big Ten released its conference-only slate last month, one aspect that showed a great deal of foresight was how each team would have had three built in bye weeks in case games needed to be shuffled around. Given the state of COVID-19, it seems to be more of a case of when those bye weeks are used and not if they will be.