Gemon Green Surging Towards Starting Spot At Cornerback

With just over two weeks remaining until the 2020 season begins with Michigan traveling to Minnesota on Oct. 24, the Wolverines are still searching for a few more starters on both sides of the ball.

Defensively, the majority of the positions are locked up. Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye will be the team' main defensive end combo. Cameron McGrone and Josh Ross will anchor the linebacking corps. Brad Hawkins and Daxton Hill will take the starting safety spots with Vincent Gray occupying the No. 1 cornerback position, but the question of who will start opposite of Gray in the secondary still remains.