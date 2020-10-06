SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Gemon Green Surging Towards Starting Spot At Cornerback

Eric Rutter

With just over two weeks remaining until the 2020 season begins with Michigan traveling to Minnesota on Oct. 24, the Wolverines are still searching for a few more starters on both sides of the ball.

Defensively, the majority of the positions are locked up. Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye will be the team' main defensive end combo. Cameron McGrone and Josh Ross will anchor the linebacking corps. Brad Hawkins and Daxton Hill will take the starting safety spots with Vincent Gray occupying the No. 1 cornerback position, but the question of who will start opposite of Gray in the secondary still remains.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

The Big House+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A 'Sense of Urgency' at Indiana

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/football/indiana-hoosiers-understand-sense-of-urgency

Tom Brew

All-American linebacker Micah Parsons not returning for Penn State

https://www.si.com/college/pennstate/football/penn-state-football-james-franklin-training-camp-update

Mark Wogenrich

Wolverines reach out to 2023 forward Cyr Malonga

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/basketball/cyr-malonga-congo-2023-forward-college-basketball-recruiting

Jason Jordan

Indiana loses DB star Marcelino Ball to torn ACL

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/football/marcelino-ball-out-for-the-year-with-torn-acl

Tom Brew

Another note on seeing McCarthy live again

John Garcia Jr.

I Wish...

DelRios1978

Quick Recruiting Story on Giles Jackson

Edwin Weathersby II

Historian: President Trump will have 'real legacy' in college football

https://www.si.com/college/pennstate/football/president-donald-trump-will-have-real-legacy-in-college-football-historian-says

Mark Wogenrich

by

CJK5H

Through Two Weeks, Taylor Lewan Has Been on His Best Behavior

https://www.si.com/nfl/titans/news/titans-nfl-taylor-lewan-two-games-no-penalties

David Boclair

Will the Big Ten Football Season Have COVID-19 Cancellations?

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/football/will-the-big-ten-football-season-have-covid-19-cancellations

Matthew Stevens