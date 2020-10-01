Andrew Stueber Discusses The Impact Of Jalen Mayfield's Return

One of the major question marks Michigan will address this season is how the offensive line will perform after losing so much talent and experience over the offseason. In fact, the five specific starters on that OL are still up in the air themselves, but the most surefire bet among the group is for Jalen Mayfield to start at right tackle this year.

"When he left, it was kind of a big shock I felt like," Stueber said on Thursday. "I was definitely in contact and talking to him, but never trying to give too much pressure or anything, but there were definitely some talks and I just want the best for him."