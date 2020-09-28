2023 WR Carnell Tate Showed Crisp Route Running At Prep Redzone Camp

At the Prep Redzone camp on Saturday, 2023 Chicago (Ill.) Marist wide receiver Carnell Tate was one of the top offensive players on the day despite checking in as one of the younger competitors in attendance.

Standing at 6-2 and 175 pounds, Tate was already one of the more physically gifted receivers at the camp. On a pretty regular basis, Tate used his quickness off the line to get a clean release, but his crisp route running really stood out. Whether he would stem a route to break open downfield or just run a simple route with sharp footwork and change of direction, Tate stood out thanks to those qualities as well as his soft hands.