No. 2 SDE In 2022 Class Puts Michigan In Top Group

After picking up a pledge from Acton (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School linebacker Tyler Martin within the last week, Michigan is already turning to the 2022 class and is building another collection of promising recruits.

For a while now, Michigan has held a pledge from Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, so that gives the Wolverines two stout four-star prospects in the front seven already, but U-M is seeing its stock improve with another high level defenders as well.