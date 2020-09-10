Recruiting Roundup: New 2022 LB Offer, Two Targets Pick Other Big Ten Schools

With the contact period open for the 2022 class, Michigan has wasted no time in identifying its main targets for the cycle. One of the newer players to pop up on the U-M radar is Jackson (Miss.) Madison-Ridgeland Academy inside linebacker Stone Blanton, a 6-3, 220-pound thumper who picked up an offer from the Wolverines on Thursday.

According to his Twitter account, Blanton is currently committed to Mississippi State for baseball, so it shows that he's a talented all-around athlete. From a football perspective, Blanton has a lot of the qualities that are desirable for linebackers at the next level: he moves well, is a hard hitter and keeps his motor running through the whistle. Because of those traits, the Michigan target has secured offers from 17 other schools, such as Arkansas, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas A & M.