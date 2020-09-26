Michigan Targets Dominate At Prep Redzone Camp

Nearly 400 prospects that ranged from the 2021 to 2023 classes were in attendance at the Prep Redzone showcase in Naperville, Illinois on Saturday, and several of the attendees also double as Michigan targets.

Most notably, one of Michigan's recent wide receiver offers went out to 2023 Chicago (Ill.) Marist standout Carnell Tate, and he donned the field wearing a Notre Dame shirt. Tate has offers from both Michigan and Notre Dame, but there's still a long ways to go in his recruitment, but he was one of the top performers on Saturday.