New 2021 OL To Watch: Remington Strickland

With what might be the most offensive lineman-esque name in the entire 2021 class, Sugar Land (Texas) Fort Bend Baptist prospect Remington Strickland is a player for Michigan fans to become acquainted with.

Standing at 6-4 and 290 pounds, Strickland is a versatile blocker that can slide all across the offensive line. On Rivals.com, Strickland is listed as an offensive tackle, 247Sports.com has him as a center and his Hudl profile says that he plays both guard and tackle.