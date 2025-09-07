Spartan Nation

3 Observations from MSU's Victory over Boston College

Here are some key observations from MSU's 42-40 double-overtime win over the Eagles.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles celebrates after a first down run against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles celebrates after a first down run against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- One of the crazier games in recent memory at Spartan Stadium just went down, and Michigan State was on the right side of a 42-40 double-overtime score against Boston College on Saturday night.

It's a critical win for the Spartans' bowl hopes and is MSU's first non-conference win against a power conference opponent since 2021, snapping a three-game losing streak that includes the 23-19 loss to the Eagles last season.

With all the insanity and walk-off two-point conversions, here are a couple important observations to be had from the game.

Aidan Chiles was Clutch

Aidan Chiles
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles celebrates with fans after the Spartans' 42-40 victory over Boston College / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

The first thing that needs to be pointed out is that Aidan Chiles probably had his best game as a Spartan.

Through 30 minutes, it certainly didn't look like that would be the case. Chiles had two touchdown passes at the break, but only was 6-for-9 passing for 47 yards.

With MSU entering the second half down 21-14, Chiles found a different switch. It began with the Spartans facing third-and-6 on the opening drive of the third quarter. Michigan State's QB1 then immediately let it loose, converting the third down and a lot more with a 30-yard completion to Omari Kelly. The very next play, Nick Marsh got behind Boston College's defense and hauled in another dot from Chiles for a 41-yard touchdown.

Nick Mars
Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

In overtime, Chiles did what he had to do. He got fullback Jay Coyne a touchdown in the first frame, and then took it in himself in the second overtime.

That set up the two-point conversion. Chiles rolled right and then went back to his left and tossed a perfect ball to Kelly for the win.

In total, Chiles ended his day with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing), 231 passing yards, 39 rushing yards (67 yards with sacks removed), and no turnovers.

MSU's Got a Kicker

Martin Conningto
Michigan State's Martin Connington kicks a 50-yard field goal against Boston College during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another thing that cannot be ignored is the stellar debut of kicker Martin Connington.

After missing Week 1 due to injury, Connington got thrown in for his first career field goal attempt in the second half. Imagine trying a 50-yard field goal on national television in that type of spot. The redshirt freshman out of Meridian, Idaho made it look easy, having the accuracy and plenty of distance.

He also hit a 39-yard field goal that gave Michigan State the lead with about four minutes to go in regulation.

Pass Rush Needs Improvement

Anelu Lafaele and Jalen Thompso
Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele, bottom, and Jalen Thompson, top, tackle Boston College's Dylan Lonergan during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest issue for Michigan State, though, was the lack of a pass rush. Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan was not sacked once and really didn't have to deal with that much pressure all night. That can be especially frustrating, since Lonergan isn't known to use his legs the way Chiles might and is more of a pocket passer.

Pass rush was a spot where MSU needed to improve from last year, that department's lack of production helps explain Lonergan's 390-yard, four-touchdown statline.

Michael Masunas and Luka Vincic
Michigan State TE Michael Masunas (81) celebrates a touchdown reception alongside Luka Vincic (70). / Starr Portice, Michigan State on S

