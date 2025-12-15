Once-Promising Aidan Chiles Era at MSU Reaches Unfortunate End

An era that started with so much hope and promise has officially ended.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles announced on Monday morning that he will be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the green and white. He had started 20 games for the Spartans during that time, but was benched for Alessio Milivojevic at the end of this past season.

Chiles originally transferred to MSU, following Jonathan Smith , to much hype. He was ranked as the second-best transfer quarterback of the 2024 cycle by 247Sports, only behind Julian Sayin, who became a Heisman finalist for Ohio State this season. The two names Chiles was ahead of were Oregon's Dante Moore, who is a projected first-round pick, and last year's No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who went to Miami (FL).

Even though those rankings have not aged well, there is a reason that was a school of thought at the time. Chiles had relatively frequent flashes of brilliance with his athleticism and ability to improvise. He can still become a high-quality quarterback with some better protection and likely some better coaching.

In total, Chiles will exit Michigan State with 3,807 passing yards, 452 rushing yards, 32 total touchdowns, and 14 interceptions thrown.

Coming out of high school, Chiles was a four-star recruit, finishing ranked 162nd among all prospects in the 247Sports Composite, as well as 13th among quarterbacks. Besides Oregon State, Chiles had notable offers from Oregon, Washington State, Washington, Rutgers, and Kansas State.

Where Chiles ends up will be interesting, but it seems like a return to the West Coast would make a lot of sense for the Long Beach, Calif., native. Most of his initial college interests were from that region, and that may be where most of his connections with coaches remain --- what type of job Smith potentially gets could be a factor too.

Outgoing Transfers (14)-

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining)

