Get to Know MSU's QB Opponent, Dylan Lonergan
The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday evening.
Both teams are 1-0 after their Week 1 showdowns, so one team will take its first loss of the season. MSU hopes it is not them, as it will be looking to avenge last season’s road loss to the Eagles.
One of BC’s biggest reasons for victory in 2024 was its quarterback, Thomas Castellanos. He has since transferred to Florida State, cashing in on some big preseason talk by defeating Alabama this past Saturday.
With Castellanos’ departure, who is playing quarterback for the Eagles this Saturday?
Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan
His name is Dylan Lonergan, and he put on an excellent performance last weekend against Fordham.
MSU will see Lonergan at Spartan Stadium this Saturday, and the Spartans will be a tougher test than the Rams. What must MSU do to slow him down and ensure he does not have a repeat performance?
Lonergan sliced up the Rams’ defense, throwing for 268 yards and four touchdowns this weekend. He saw the field well, rarely putting the ball in harm’s way and capitalizing on his scoring opportunities.
Lonergan is 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, giving him solid size for a college quarterback. He transferred to BC from Alabama, where he completed only seven passes for 35 yards in cleanup duty.
He was a high-level four-star prospect coming out of Brookwood High School in Georgia in 2023, and the Crimson Tide fought for his services against several of college football’s best, including South Carolina and Arizona State.
We have not had a chance to see Lonergan show off his talents at the collegiate level until last week, so it is tough to know what he may bring to the table in East Lansing next weekend.
MSU did a solid job rushing the passer against Western Michigan on Friday, and it must continue that impressive performance if it wants to stop Lonergan from slicing them up in Week 2.
The Spartans want to be 2-0 again, and disrupting Lonergan’s elite processing abilities is one of the best ways for them to slow down this Eagles offensive attack. Will they have another solid defensive performance?
