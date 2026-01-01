3 Spartans Michigan State Needs to Step Up

Michigan State enters Big Ten conference play with a 12–1 record and a No. 9 national ranking. After taking a 55–53 lead into halftime against Cornell on a last-second shot by Jeremy Fears, the Spartans made a defensive statement in the second half, clamping down on one of the nation’s best perimeter-shooting teams.

Cornell hit 6-of-16 shots from three-point range in the first half, keeping the game tight. After the break, Michigan State adjusted defensively and limited the Big Red to 9-of-28 shooting from deep in the second half, finishing the game at 15-of-44 overall from beyond the arc.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo answers a question at his press conference following a game against Cornell. MSU won, 114-97. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fears delivered the bounce-back performance Michigan State needed. The sophomore point guard recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 assists, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Nebraska enters the matchup coming off a dominant win over the University of New Hampshire. After a slow start, the Cornhuskers found their rhythm late in the first half and opened the second half with a 12–4 run over the first five minutes. Nebraska is led by junior Pryce Sandfort, who averages 16.5 points per game and scored 19 points against New Hampshire.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches on during his team's game against the Cornell Big Red on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State will need a complete team effort to win in what is expected to be a hostile road environment. Three Spartans, in particular, must step up if MSU hopes to leave Lincoln with a victory.

Jeremy Fears

Fears has played like an All-American this season, averaging 11.5 points and 9.3 assists per game, the latter ranking second nationally. Against Cornell, he looked fully back in rhythm, posting a 21-point, 11-assist performance on efficient shooting.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr., left, and forward Jesse McCulloch, right, celebrate after a basket against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

That performance was especially important after a recent shooting slump. Over the previous five games, Fears had shot a combined 9-of-38 from the field and 1-of-12 from three-point range. While he scored in double figures against Iowa and Toledo, much of that production came at the free-throw line. Michigan State will need the aggressive, confident version of Fears from the Cornell game to compete with Nebraska.

Coen Carr

Fears wasn’t the only Spartan to shine against Cornell. Coen Carr finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists, but his aggressiveness stood out most. Carr attacked the rim consistently, earning 16 free-throw attempts and converting nine.

Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr drives to the hoop during a game against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Carr has taken a clear step forward this season, embracing a larger role in the starting lineup. He is averaging career highs across the board, including 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game.

Jaxon Kohler

Jaxon Kohler has been one of the most productive big men in the Big Ten this season. Through 13 games, Kohler has recorded eight double-doubles, including four straight entering the Nebraska matchup.

Michigan State Spartans forwards Jaxon Kohler, left, and Coen Carr, right, listen to a question after a 79-70 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The senior is averaging 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, both team and career highs. What has elevated his game even further is his perimeter shooting. After attempting just five total three-pointers during his first two seasons at Michigan State, Kohler has steadily expanded his range.

This season, he is taking 3.5 threes per game and knocking them down at an impressive 46.7% clip, making him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.

Michigan State’s win over Cornell showcased its defensive identity and served as a confidence boost ahead of Big Ten play. With Nebraska also entering conference action undefeated, Saturday’s matchup offers an early measuring stick for both teams.

If Fears continues his aggressive play, Carr keeps attacking downhill, and Kohler controls the paint and perimeter, the Spartans have the pieces needed to earn a statement road win in Lincoln.

