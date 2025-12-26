How Kohler, Cooper Have Contributed to MSU's Dominance

Michigan State has enjoyed a dominant season on the basketball court.

Tom Izzo’s team is 11-1 with a close loss to Duke as the only blemish, ranking near the top of the Big Ten in several statistical categories on both ends of the floor.

MSU will return to action on Monday against Cornell, as the team has a chance to spend Christmas with their families and rest up before the new year arrives and conference play ramps up.

The Spartans are getting things done in the old-fashioned way, dominating on defense and getting extra offensive possessions on the glass. Two players in particular are helping MSU maintain that status.

Senior big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper have been excellent for the Spartans this season. Kohler has been the team’s most consistent scorer, while Cooper has been a force on the glass and protected the rim well.

Jaxon Kohler's consistency

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Duke during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kohler dealt with injuries in his first few seasons at Michigan State, and he was never able to truly break through. Last season, however, he stayed healthy and was excellent down low.

This season, Kohler has expanded his game and is knocking down three-pointers with ease. He has recorded a double-double in five consecutive games and seven on the season.

In his senior season, Kohler has become MSU’s most consistent player. The team can rely on him down the stretch if it needs a bucket and a defensive stop, as he has improved on that end of the floor tremendously over the last four years.

Carson Cooper's improvement

Michigan State's Carson Cooper reacts after the Spartans loss to Duke on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cooper still has his flaws, but he has improved each year and has become a big man that Izzo can rely on. A seven-footer who can fill up the stat sheet, especially defensively, this is the version of Cooper Izzo expected when he committed as a walk-on in 2022.

The senior is averaging a career-high 10.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, along with 1.1 blocks. He has started all 12 games this season, surpassing the eight he started in the last three seasons.

While he still has a way to go as an offensive player, Cooper is much-improved on that end of the floor, becoming a lob threat for point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. He is a better post player than he used to be as well, showing off solid touch on his hook shots.

These two big men will be the anchors for a Spartan team looking to go on a run in the NCAA Tournament. If MSU wants to make another deep run, it will be up to its senior leaders.

