The Advantage That Could Help MSU Beat Penn State
The Michigan State Spartans hope to snap their losing streak with a victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.
MSU has not won a game since it played Youngstown State on Sept. 13, marking nearly two months since Jonathan Smith’s team has been on the winning end of things. Fans are calling on the university to fire Smith as a result.
That won’t happen before the end of the season, so fans should put that thought out of their heads for the next three weeks. The team has a game to win against the Nittany Lions, and MSU hopes to secure a win and start a winning streak.
If the Spartans want to bring home a victory, they’ll have to do it on the offensive side of the ball. Here’s why the offense will have to win the game for the team.
Beating Penn State with the MSU offense
MSU has a lot to prove on both sides of the ball, but the offense has more to prove, considering the last few weeks. Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi has his defense playing better football, which has not been the same for Smith and Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren.
The Spartan offense must move the ball against the Nittany Lions’ defense, and they have not been able to do so in the last few weeks. No matter which quarterback takes the field, MSU has not been able to get it done.
If MSU starts Aidan Chiles against the Nittany Lions, he has no choice but to have a big game. Chiles was essentially benched against Minnesota two weeks ago, and Alessio Milivojevic took control of the offense in an efficient way.
Chiles was the quarterback Smith brought to East Lansing from Oregon State, and many expected him to be the star QB who would turn the offense around. That has not been the case, and some fans have called on Milivojevic to be the quarterback of the future.
The Nittany Lions have done a good job defending the pass this season, so Chiles or Milivojevic will have a tough time throwing against a secondary that can make plays.
The run game has a chance to get going, as running back Makhi Frazier is expected to return after missing last week’s game. His return provides a major boost to the ground game.
MSU has to beat PSU to keep its bowl game hopes alive, and to win it, the Spartans will have to do so on the offensive side of the ball.
