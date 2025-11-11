Why Not Announcing QB Is a Benefit for MSU
The Michigan State Spartans take on the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday in a game where both teams are trying to pick up their first Big Ten win.
Jonathan Smith has not named a starting quarterback for the game, as Aidan Chiles has started eight games this season, but Alessio Milivojevic started the last game against Minnesota.
Chiles has a unique skill set, but Milivojevic looked good commanding the offense against the Golden Gophers, despite the loss. Smith has a difficult decision to make if the team wants to make a run and reach a bowl game.
Is Smith not naming his starting quarterback an advantage for MSU against Penn State? Let’s break down why the Nittany Lions might not know what’s coming.
Aidan Chiles or Alessio Milivojevic?
There is plenty of tape on Chiles this season for Terry Smith and PSU Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles. He has shown improvement from his turnover-laden freshman season, but he has struggled to make throws in the last few weeks.
Chiles, being the intelligent quarterback and fierce competitor he is, likely took the benching in stride and worked throughout the bye week to earn his job back. Injuries also played a factor in his benching, and the bye week was an opportunity to get healthy.
Chiles can do things many quarterbacks cannot do on a football field. He has supreme arm strength and is tough to bring down in the open field when he decides to run the ball.
Knowles is one of the best defensive coordinators in college football, but Chiles is a tough player to scheme for.
Milivojevic played well in his first start, signaling that he may have a better understanding of the offensive scheme. However, if Milivojevic is relying on scripted plays, Knowles will be able to win that chess match.
Knowles has limited film on Milivojevic, which means he might not know what to expect from the young quarterback. He will likely have to watch film on both quarterbacks, which puts extra stress on his defense throughout practice.
It will be an interesting week leading up to the game, as no one knows who will start at quarterback. MSU needs a strong performance from whoever starts.
