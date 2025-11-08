Spartan Nation

Breaking Down Promising Spartan RB at Bye Week

Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier has shown fans a glimpse into the future.

Carter Landis

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier celebrates after a run against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Makhi Frazier celebrates after a run against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier has shown promising flashes despite the offense struggling as a whole. 

Heading into the season, it was unknown who the team’s starting running back would be. Frazier emerged in the last few weeks and had an excellent start to his collegiate career against Western Michigan. 

While the team’s future is in doubt regarding the coaching staff and who might leave this offseason, fans should be excited about what Frazier will bring to the run game for the foreseeable future. 

As MSU works its way through its second bye week and begins to wind the season down, let’s break down how Frazier has played in his redshirt freshman season as the lead running back

Makhi Frazier's 2025 season

MS
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Frazier has carried the ball 108 times for 493 yards and two touchdowns. He has eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice on the season, most recently doing so against Michigan. 

As previously mentioned, Frazier came out of the gate strong against what has turned out to be a very talented WMU defense. He posted 103 yards and a rushing touchdown, giving fans a glimpse of what he was capable of. 

While the offense began to struggle as Big Ten play began, Frazier still did plenty of impressive things for the ground game. He posted great numbers in the stretch from the USC game to the UCLA game. 

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates a run for a first down against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

It wasn’t until the Indiana game that Frazier ran into a wall, almost literally. The Hoosiers’ elite run defense held him to only one rushing yard on seven carries, rendering the ground game ineffective that day. 

He bounced back with a 108-yard performance in the Michigan game, ripping off a crucial 49-yard run that eventually set up a touchdown. His performance was outdueled by Wolverine back Justice Haynes, who rushed for 152 yards. 

Frazier has shared the backfield with his childhood friend, Brandon Tullis. The two have been a solid pairing for the Spartans, with Frazier as the every-down back and Tullis as the short-yardage bruiser. 

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) celebrates a touchdown with running back Brandon Tullis (7) during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Frazier missed the Spartans’ last game against Minnesota, and it is fair to assume the team would have done better with him on the field, even with Elijah Tau-Tolliver having a solid day. 

The Spartans would love for Frazier to continue anchoring their run game, as he has shown he is capable of making big plays and doing what it takes to win.

The Spartan helmet is formed during a drone light show at the Izzone campout on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Munn Field in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how Makhi Frazier has played when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Carter Landis
CARTER LANDIS