Breaking Down Promising Spartan RB at Bye Week
Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier has shown promising flashes despite the offense struggling as a whole.
Heading into the season, it was unknown who the team’s starting running back would be. Frazier emerged in the last few weeks and had an excellent start to his collegiate career against Western Michigan.
While the team’s future is in doubt regarding the coaching staff and who might leave this offseason, fans should be excited about what Frazier will bring to the run game for the foreseeable future.
As MSU works its way through its second bye week and begins to wind the season down, let’s break down how Frazier has played in his redshirt freshman season as the lead running back.
Makhi Frazier's 2025 season
Frazier has carried the ball 108 times for 493 yards and two touchdowns. He has eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice on the season, most recently doing so against Michigan.
As previously mentioned, Frazier came out of the gate strong against what has turned out to be a very talented WMU defense. He posted 103 yards and a rushing touchdown, giving fans a glimpse of what he was capable of.
While the offense began to struggle as Big Ten play began, Frazier still did plenty of impressive things for the ground game. He posted great numbers in the stretch from the USC game to the UCLA game.
It wasn’t until the Indiana game that Frazier ran into a wall, almost literally. The Hoosiers’ elite run defense held him to only one rushing yard on seven carries, rendering the ground game ineffective that day.
He bounced back with a 108-yard performance in the Michigan game, ripping off a crucial 49-yard run that eventually set up a touchdown. His performance was outdueled by Wolverine back Justice Haynes, who rushed for 152 yards.
Frazier has shared the backfield with his childhood friend, Brandon Tullis. The two have been a solid pairing for the Spartans, with Frazier as the every-down back and Tullis as the short-yardage bruiser.
Frazier missed the Spartans’ last game against Minnesota, and it is fair to assume the team would have done better with him on the field, even with Elijah Tau-Tolliver having a solid day.
The Spartans would love for Frazier to continue anchoring their run game, as he has shown he is capable of making big plays and doing what it takes to win.
