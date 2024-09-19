Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast on Football vs BC, Football and Basketball Recruiting
Michigan State football is right where it needs to be as it heads into its toughest stretch of the season.
The Spartans are a perfect 3-0 and will be looking to keep that early streak alive when they go back on to the road to take on Boston College.
Michigan State comes off a 40-0 win over Prairie View A&M, advancing to 3-0 for the first time since 2021. Now starts the bulk of the Spartans' season, as this upcoming slate of games will dictate where they truly stand. It begins under the lights in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
On this week's episode of the Michigan State Insider Podcast, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Michael France recap the Spartans' victory over Prairie View A&M, look ahead to Boston College and bring you some insight into Michigan State recruiting.
You can watch below:
Below was Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statemement from his press conference on Monday:
Smith: "Typical Monday, quick recap, but kind of taking a deeper dive into the film. You know, offensively was pleased didn't turn the ball over, avoided a couple close ones, but we didn't do that. And so that, that was improvement. I thought, third down again, Aidan [Chiles] operating well on third down to continue some drives. We ended up only having about eight possessions, scoring on seven of them, and so like that. Again, the penalty side didn't help us. Want to keep growing in that area. Defensively, I do think any time in this day and age, in college football, you you do pitch a shutout, I mean, that's impressive. And then, let alone, you score on that side of the ball. Guys played with some real effort that showed up on tape, guys running to the ball, doing their jobs and all that. So, was pleased there. Special teams-wise, [Ryan] Eckley got the one opportunity, but that was a big punt. Didn't have great field position. The one time we punted, and he boomed it, coverage was really good. Jonathan, Kim had another solid game -- the field goal end, and he's kicking the ball out of the end zone. And so, that was great to see. And so, a lot to like and then plenty to focus on in the areas that we got to improve on. Just keep preaching to the guys, 'What we put on tape will get exposed, whether it's the next week or three, four weeks down the road.' And that, for sure, is going to be true this week -- a big-time coaching staff where we're headed to a place that I'm sure is gonna be full with some energy and things. It really starts with their quarterback. Can beat you in multiple ways, throwing it, obviously, running it. And then, their run game that attaches to his skill set is tough to defend. So, we got a big-time challenge this weekend."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.