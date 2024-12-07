Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast on the Transfer Portal and Change
The offseason is in full swing for Michigan State football.
On one hand, there's been some negatives for the Spartan faithful.
Several Michigan State players plan to enter the transfer portal. The Spartans have also lost their cornerbacks coach, Demetrice Martin.
On the other hand, the Spartans have had a very promising 2025 class that included some last-minute signees on Wednesday's National Signing Day.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp do a brief breakdown of the state of Spartan football, discuss Michigan State hockey's upcoming schedule and reflect on Michigan State basketball's Maui trip.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on National Signing Day:
Smith: "OK, always an exciting day, kind of a finish line of a lot of work, and [I'm] really pleased at kind of where we landed today. It's one piece of the puzzle of putting your roster together, but it's really an important one, no doubt. Because you can, you can build your team throughout the year now, but obviously, signing day, in regards to high school, it's an important part. Couple things just overall about this class that we like a lot. Heavy dose on kind of this inside-out approach, right? Seven from the state of Michigan, two from Ohio, one from Illinois, others outside of that region, across the country, from California all the way over to Maryland. I think there's a recurring theme: these guys are coming from quality programs. A lot of winners in this class, thinking about state championships, that played in the state championship game, swhould play in this weekend in the state championshp. I think there's value with that. Guys that have spent their experience in high school at a program that values doing things right and winning at a high level."
