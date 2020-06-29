Spartan Nation
Michigan State Freshmen Student-Athletes Return to Campus

McLain Moberg

Sunday, Michigan State freshmen student-athletes, including men's and women's basketball, football, and volleyball players, began moving into their dorms.

It's their first official day on campus, and some of them took to Twitter to announce their arrival.

Hockey players will return to MSU on July 6.

Students will be tested for COVID-19 at the Clara Bell Smith Student-Athlete Academic Center, where a positive test requires the person to remain quarantined for ten days.

Two negative tests will clear any student-athlete for voluntary summer workouts and activities.

Recently, two more MSU student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 following the second round of testing.

The school released a statement saying, "two student-athletes tested positive on June 22 and will be isolated for a period of 10-14 days. Housing will be arranged based on prior living arrangements and need for isolation if living with others. During this time, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will be conducted, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs."

No one from the athletic department tested positive for coronavirus.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

