BREAKING: MSU Moving on From Alan Haller
Some shocking news regarding Michigan State Athletics surfaced on Thursday morning.
First reported by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State has moved on from athletic director Alan Haller.
"I'm grateful for Alan's leadership since I joined the university and appreciate the success our programs have seen under his leadership," Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in a statement. "He is deeply committed to this university and has led with honesty and integrity."
Per Michigan State Athletics, Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo and deputy athletic director Jennifer Smith will serve as Michigan State's co-interim athletic directors.
Haller had held the position for over three years, having taken on the role in the fall of 2021.
The Spartan alum had played defensive back for Michigan State football from 1988 to 1991 and also participated in track and field for the university. He would go on to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 1992 NFL Draft.
In Haller's very first year as athletic director, Michigan State football would go 11-2, its first 11-win season since 2015-16 and its only one since.
During the 2023-24 athletic cycle, Michigan State athletics brought in six Big Ten titles under Haller -- men's ice hockey, women's soccer, women's cross country and women's gymnastics -- the department's most since 2013-14, tying a department record.
Men's ice hockey and women's soccer's conference titles were their first in their respective programs' histories.
This year, both Michigan State men's ice hockey and men's basketball won Big Ten regular season titles, the first time in school history the two programs had accomplished the feat in the same season. Hockey earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, while basketball earned a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament and would go to its first Elite Eight since 2019.
Meanwhile, women's gymnastics went all the way to the NCAA semifinal, making its first appearance in the NCAA Championships since 1988.
Michigan State athletics made history under Haller last semester, as for the first time in school history, every team surpassed a 3.0 semester and cumulative GPA.
It also marked the department's highest cumulative GPA ever at 3.4323, highest semester GPA ever at 3.4616. and number of student-athletes to have earned a 3.0 or better cumulative GPA at 555.
Haller's final day at Michigan State will be May 11.
