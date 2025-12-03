3 Observations From Michigan State's Convincing Win over Iowa

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday was one of the most eventful days at Michigan State in a while.

MSU formally introduced Pat Fitzgerald as its new head football coach, announced the billion-dollar “For Sparta” campaign , and the seventh-ranked men’s basketball team opened up its Big Ten slate against Iowa.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, poses with a namesake jersey next to MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The basketball team continued its dominant start to the season, stifling Iowa’s offense en route to a 71-52 win . Fitzgerald was in attendance, as well.

Here are a few things I noticed from Tuesday’s game and the scene at the Breslin Center:

Warm Welcome for Fitzgerald

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It’s safe to say that Fitzgerald was popular among fans on Tuesday night. He showed up just before tip-off to loud applause, and as he pumped his fist and waved his arms to members of the Izzone, the noise got exponentially louder.

Fitzgerald also addressed the crowd during a media timeout during the first half to plenty more cheers.

Safe to say Pat Fitzgerald is excited to be here. pic.twitter.com/7VvCd6FRj9 — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) December 3, 2025

He credited fans for a run that Michigan State had gone on before he talked, encouraged them to “blow the roof off this place,” and led a “Go Green, Go White” chant, all of which the Breslin crowd seemed to feed off of.

“I told him to quit screwing up my huddles,” Tom Izzo said after the game. “He had the place rocking and rolling. I couldn’t hear in that damn huddle, so I told his wife [Stacy Fitzgerald] to shut him up a little bit.”

Massive Rebound Margin

Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper leaps and grabs a rebound against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The battle on the glass easily went to MSU, as well. Michigan State’s final rebound margin was plus-19 — Iowa had 18 rebounds all game, so the Spartans doubled up the Hawkeyes on the boards.

Forward Jaxon Kohler led MSU in that regard, grabbing 11 rebounds en route to his fourth double-double of the season. Kohler had 12 points and has been in double figures in all eight games for Michigan State so far.

No Looking Ahead

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler inbounds the ball during a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State did not look like a team that was in a letdown spot after blowing out No. 16 North Carolina , and is also in a trap-game scenario with fourth-ranked Duke on the horizon.

The players are already busy with finals coming up, but MSU looked like a team solely focused on the task at hand, which was starting 1-0 in conference play.

“Obviously, we’re aware of the big game coming up [against Duke], but I feel like we did a really good job of not overlooking,” Kohler said. “I know it’s a Big Ten opener, so it’s a big game for the season, but all the fans were talking about was ‘Duke, Duke this, Duke that.’

“That’s great, it’s going to be a good game and we’re going to be ready, but we have to do a really good job of focusing in on what the next game is. I feel like the whole team did a great job of learning the personnel, learning the scout, learning the plays, and not kind of worrying about Duke.

Michigan State Spartans guard Divine Ugochukwu competing against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI